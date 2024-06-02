Skip to content
News Feed, Russian losses, Ukraine, Russia, Russian armed forces
General Staff: Russia has lost 509,860 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by Chris York June 2, 2024 9:13 AM 1 min read
-Ukrainian artillerymen fire a howitzer artillery field gun at the front line near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on April 22, 2023. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 509,860 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 2.

This number includes 1,080 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,765 tanks, 14,980 armored fighting vehicles, 18,092 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13,233 artillery systems, 1,089 multiple launch rocket systems, 821 air defense systems, 357 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,699 drones, 27 ships and boats, and one submarine.

As Russian losses in Ukraine hit 500,000, Putin buries future demographic risks at home
According to Ukraine’s General Staff, over half a million Russian soldiers were either killed or wounded in Ukraine during the 27-month-long full-scale war. The staggering number is in line with the estimates of the U.K. and France, which said earlier in May that the overall Russian losses are set
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Chris York
2:31 AM

Romania considers supplying Ukraine with Patriot system, Romanian PM says.

Romania is considering equipping Ukraine with advanced Patriot defense systems to counter Russian attacks. However, President Klaus Iohannis clarified that such a decision would require an approval from an autonomous administrative authority responsible for coordinating national defense and security activities.
1:25 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 21 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on June 1. Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, and drone attacks.
4:16 PM

Pause in war will benefit Russia, Zelensky says.

If Russia is able to rebuild its forces during a pause in fighting, it will be able to become strong enough to issue ultimatums to Ukraine, such ceding territory, a pledge not to join alliances (such as NATO), or other undesirable conditions, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.