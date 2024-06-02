General Staff: Russia has lost 509,860 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 509,860 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 2.

This number includes 1,080 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,765 tanks, 14,980 armored fighting vehicles, 18,092 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13,233 artillery systems, 1,089 multiple launch rocket systems, 821 air defense systems, 357 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,699 drones, 27 ships and boats, and one submarine.