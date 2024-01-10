General Staff: Russia has lost 366,790 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 366,790 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 10.

This number includes 800 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,038 tanks, 11,216 armored fighting vehicles, 11,575 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,684 artillery systems, 956 multiple launch rocket systems, 639 air defense systems, 329 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,834 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.