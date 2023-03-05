General Staff: Russia has lost 153,120 troops in Ukraine as of March 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 5 that Russia had lost 153,120 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 930 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,414 tanks, 6,692 armored fighting vehicles, 5,299 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,426 artillery systems, 488 multiple launch rocket systems, 248 air defense systems, 302 airplanes, 289 helicopters, 2,071 drones, and 18 boats.