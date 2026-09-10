KI logo
War

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,502,390 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,502,390 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Smoke rises from a howitzer camouflaged among trees in a wooded area on Aug. 27, 2026 in Sumy, Ukraine. (Photo by BrightBird/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,502,390 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Sept. 9.

The figure includes 1,520 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 12,339 tanks, 25,305 armored combat vehicles, 146,621 vehicles and fuel tanks, 49,452 artillery systems, 2,107 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,618 air defense systems, 441 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 2,550 unmanned ground systems, 508,205 aerial drones, 5,103 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, and two submarines.

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

While Ukrainian officials rarely disclose the figure, President Volodymyr Zelensky told France TV on Feb. 4 that at least 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in action since the beginning of the full-scale war, in addition to a lot more missing in action (MIAs).

The intensity of Russian drone attacks and the fighting has made it extremely difficult for Ukraine to retrieve the bodies of fallen soldiers, which are needed for DNA confirmation.

read also

‘We will sow’ — Odesa farmers defiant in face of relentless Russian assaults
Ukrainian lossesGeneral StaffRussian lossesTanksRussian troopsRussian armed forcesCasualtiesUkraineRussia
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, September 10
Fires reported in Russia's Dagestan amid Ukrainian drone attack.

Videos posted to social media purportedly show several fires burning in the city of Makhachkala amid active air raid alerts in the region. Preliminary reports indicate explosions reported in the vicinity of the city's port, located off the Caspian Sea.

Wednesday, September 9
Show More

Editors' Picks