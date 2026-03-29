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General Staff: Russia has lost 1,295,830 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

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by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,295,830 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Three infantry servicemen of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade walk along a road between Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka toward their frontline positions, passing a damaged armored personnel carrier along an anti-drone protected supply route in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 11, 2026. (Kostiantyn Liberov / Libkos / Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,295,830 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on March 29.

The number includes 1,360 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,820 tanks, 24,313 armored combat vehicles, 85,977 vehicles and fuel tanks, 39,001 artillery systems, 1,707 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,337 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 350 helicopters, 204,060 drones, 33 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff does not reveal its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

While Ukrainian officials rarely disclose figures, President Volodymyr Zelensky told France TV on Feb. 4 that at least 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in action since the beginning of the full-scale war, in addition to many more classified as missing in action (MIA). The intensity of Russian drones and fighting has made it difficult for Ukraine to retrieve the bodies of fallen soldiers, which are needed for DNA confirmation.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

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The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Russian lossesGeneral StaffUkraineRussian armed forces
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We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

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