War

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,273,290 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

2 min read
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian President Vladimir Putin talks during the Extended Board of the Interior Ministry, on March 4, 2026 in Moscow, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,273,290 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on March 7.

The number includes 930 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,742 tanks, 24,157 armored combat vehicles, 82,101 vehicles and fuel tanks, 38,059 artillery systems, 1,673 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,322 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 349 helicopters, 164,416 drones, 30 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

The intensity of Russian drones and fighting has made it difficult for Ukraine to retrieve the bodies of fallen soldiers, which are needed for DNA confirmation.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 to 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

Russian lossesUkraineRussiaGeneral StaffUkrainian soldiers
