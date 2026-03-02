KI logo
War

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,267,730 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
Service members of the 117th Brigade of the Territorial Defence Forces operate a Ukrainian-made 120mm mortar towards Russian positions on March 9, 2025 in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine. (Diego Fedele/Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,267,730 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on March 2.

The number includes 960 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,713 tanks, 24,111 armored combat vehicles, 80,757 vehicles and fuel tanks, 37,795 artillery systems, 1,665 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,313 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 348 helicopters, 153,169 operational-tactical drones, 29 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

The intensity of Russian drones and fighting has made it difficult for Ukraine to retrieve the bodies of fallen soldiers, which are needed for DNA confirmation.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 to 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Monday, March 2
