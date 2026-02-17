KI logo
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,255,340 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Protective nets above a road between Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka as mobile fire groups patrol the area to intercept and shoot down Russian FPV drones targeting military and civilian transport along this frontline route near Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 13, 2026. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,255,340 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Feb. 17.

The number includes 890 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,678 tanks, 24,045 armored combat vehicles, 78,724 vehicles and fuel tanks, 37,323 artillery systems, 1,648 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,301 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 347 helicopters, 136,073 operational-tactical drones, 29 ships and boats, and two submarines.

