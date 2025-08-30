KI logo
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,081,330 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
A BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher system of the Brigade Artillery group of Azov fires in the Toretsk direction on Aug. 23, 2025, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Yevhen Titov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,081,330 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 30.

The number includes 850 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,149 tanks, 23,210 armored fighting vehicles, 60,222 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,172 artillery systems, 1,476 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,213 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 54,691 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

