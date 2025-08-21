Become a member
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,073,530 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,073,530 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Soldiers prepare a cannon to fire and load it with shells as Ukrainian forces with the 117th territorial defense brigade operate an artillery position in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, on June 19, 2025. (Nikoletta Stoyanova/Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,073,530 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 21.

The number includes 830 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,120 tanks, 23,157 armored fighting vehicles, 59,316 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,789 artillery systems, 1,471 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,209 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 52,469 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Thursday, August 21
US absent from UN condemnation of Russia's war in Georgia.

In a joint statement, representatives of five Security Council members — Denmark, France, Greece, the United Kingdom and Slovenia — along with incoming member Latvia, denounced Russia's invasion of Georgia 17 years ago and its continued military presence in the country's Abkhazia and South Ossetia regions.

The ground drone revolution in Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent spent a day with the 20th Separate UAV Regiment, also known as K-2, which specializes in ground robots, in northern Donetsk Oblast. We also spoke with the regiment's commander, Kyrylo Veres, about how these machines could shape the next phase of warfare in Ukraine, helping to reduce the risk to soldiers amid a growing manpower shortage.

