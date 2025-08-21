General Staff: Russia has lost 1,073,530 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,073,530 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 21.

The number includes 830 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,120 tanks, 23,157 armored fighting vehicles, 59,316 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,789 artillery systems, 1,471 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,209 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 52,469 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.