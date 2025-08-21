Russian missiles, drones rain on Ukrainian cities far from front line, despite peace talks

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a wave of missile and drones targeting cities across Ukraine on Aug. 21, including regions in Ukraine's far-west located hundreds of kilometers away from the front line.

The attack comes as Moscow continues to unleash daily attacks on Ukrainian civilians, despite beginning leader-level peace talks with Washington just six days prior.

Explosions were reportedly heard in Rivne Oblast overnight on Aug. 21 as Russia launched bombers and drones, prompting an air raid alert to be issued across all of Ukraine.

Three explosions were heard in Rivne Oblast as Russian MiG-31 fighter jets capable of launching Kinzhal ballistic missiles reportedly took off.

Rivne Oblast in western Ukraine sits far from the frontlines and is located about 304 kilometers (390 miles) west of Kyiv.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine's capital, local media outlets reported that Russian Shahed drones are approaching Kyiv.

Drones were flying in the airspace over the outskirts of Kyiv, the city's military administration reported at 3:48 a.m. local time.

Air defenses were operating in Ukraine's capital amid the Russian assault, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported at 3:55 a.m.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that dozens of Russian drones are making their way towards western Ukraine, including the Lviv, Ternopil, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

A Shahed drone was spotted over the Zolochiv district in Lviv Oblast, Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said.

Air defenses were operating in Lviv Oblast, Kozytskyi reported at about 4:30 a.m. local time.

Explosions were heard in the far-western Ukrainian cities of Lviv, Lutsk, and Mukachevo, media reported.

Ukraine's Lviv Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

The attack comes days after U.S. President Donald Trump concluded talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders at the White House amid intensified efforts to broker a peace deal.

Before Zelensky's White House meeting, Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Aug. 15 as Washington intensifies efforts to broker a peace deal to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Although no formal peace agreement was made during their three-hour meeting in Anchorage, Trump later said they had made headway and "largely agreed" on security guarantees for Ukraine and territorial swaps.

Zelensky met Trump afterwards in the White House on Aug. 18 alongside European leaders, including U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Since Trump met Putin in Anchorage on Aug. 15, at least 31 civilians have been killed and another 145 have been injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine.