General Staff: Increased number of Russian troops seen in occupied Luhansk

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff provided no details but said that the increased number of Russian soldiers is seen in the Russian-occupied city of Luhansk.

Also, in the occupied settlements of Krasne and Simeikyne, Luhansk Oblast, Russian troops occupy "abandoned houses and forcibly evict the civilian population from their homes to other settlements," the General Staff reported on Nov. 19.

Russian troops have been forced to retreat from Kherson and the surrounding towns in Kherson Oblast, moving to the east bank of the Dnipro River. Ukraine estimates that up to 30,000 Russian soldiers could have retreated from the area.