General Staff: Russia has lost 183,750 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 19 that Russia has lost 183,750 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 620 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,665 tanks, 7,110 armored fighting vehicles, 5,692 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,819 artillery systems, 538 multiple launch rocket systems, 285 air defense systems, 308 airplanes, 293 helicopters, 2,376 drones, and 18 boats.