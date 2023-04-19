Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Russia has lost 183,750 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 19, 2023 9:09 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 19 that Russia has lost 183,750 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 620 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,665 tanks, 7,110 armored fighting vehicles, 5,692 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,819 artillery systems, 538 multiple launch rocket systems, 285 air defense systems, 308 airplanes, 293 helicopters, 2,376 drones, and 18 boats.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky visits front-line Avdiivka, Putin reportedly visits occupied territories
Key developments on April 18: * Zelensky visits front-line Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast * Putin reportedly visits Russian-occupied Luhansk, Kherson oblasts * Macron wants China to help bring Ukraine, Russia to negotiating table, Bloomberg reports * Former Wagner Group mercenary admitted killing P…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.