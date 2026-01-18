KI logo
'Warmth from Poland' — Fundraiser raises $330,000 to buy generators for Kyiv as Russia targets energy

2 min read
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Polish and Ukrainian flags in Warsaw, Poland on March 26, 2022. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A volunteer fundraising platform in Poland has raised 1.2 million Polish zloty ($330,000) to purchase generators for Kyiv, its organizers announced on Jan. 18, as Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure continue amid freezing winter conditions.

The fundraiser, launched under the name "Warmth from Poland for Kyiv," initially aimed to collect 400,000 zloty ($110,000) to buy generators. After reaching the target quickly, organizers raised the goal to 2 million zloty ($550,000).

"The response of Poles has exceeded our expectations," the organizers said. "You have shown that you care about the fate of your neighbors. We can do much more than we planned."

Ukraine's energy situation has deteriorated following repeated Russian mass strikes on power infrastructure. A state of emergency was declared on Jan. 14, while weather forecasts warn temperatures could drop below –15 degrees Celsius (–5 degrees Fahrenheit) in late January.

Organizers said the funds will help residents facing extreme conditions in Kyiv.

"People are staying in unheated apartments and basements," they said. "Lack of electricity means no way to cook a hot meal, discharged phones, and loss of contact with loved ones during attacks."

The initiative is organized jointly with several civic groups, including Euromaidan-Warsaw, the Democracy Foundation, Sestry.eu, the Open Dialogue Foundation, the PRB Foundation, and the Entrepreneurs Help initiative.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar welcomed the effort, thanking Polish donors for their support. He said the assistance is "important" and "truly saving human lives" amid the crisis.

Since launching its full-scale invasion in 2022, Russia has systematically targeted Ukraine's power grid, damaging power plants, substations, and transmission lines. The attacks have caused widespread blackouts and forced emergency outages across the country.

Ukrainian officials described the current energy situation in Kyiv as "extremely serious." Ukraine's Security Service has said Russia's ongoing strikes on energy infrastructure amount to crimes against humanity.

Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations and the European Studies program at Lazarski University, offered in partnership with Coventry University. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa in 2022. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

