Fox News mislabels Ukrainian Shahed-drone intercept footage as part of American ‘high-tech arsenal’ destroying Iranian drones

U.S. media outlet Fox News aired footage of a Ukrainian interceptor drone destroying a Shahed-type drone launched by Russia, but presented the video as showing American drones countering Iranian drones in the Middle East, Ukrainian drone manufacturer Wild Hornets said.

The clip features the Ukrainian STING interceptor drone, developed by Wild Hornets engineers and used by Ukrainian air defense units to destroy kamikaze drones such as Shahed, Geran, and Lancet, as well as reconnaissance drones.

"We appreciate that international media outlets such as Fox News are highlighting the effective work of interceptor drones,” Wild Hornets said in a post on X directed at Fox.

“This segment shows footage of STING, a Ukrainian interceptor drone developed by Wild Hornets engineers and used by Ukrainian air defense units to destroy Shahed drones.”

The footage shared by Fox includes a visible Wild Hornets watermark.

During the segment, Fox News commentator Brett Velicovich claimed the video demonstrated how "American artificial intelligence and high-tech arsenal have completely destroyed the Iranian war machine and weapons development."

Earlier in the day, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the U.S. had requested Ukraine’s assistance in protecting against Iranian Shahed attack drones in the Middle East.

Ukraine's offer comes as Middle Eastern countries report large-scale attacks involving Shahed-type attack drones — the same systems Russia has used extensively against Ukraine since 2022.

Zelensky said he had instructed officials to provide the necessary support and ensure Ukrainian specialists are available to help strengthen air defense against such threats.