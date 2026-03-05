Ukraine to provide US with 'necessary resources' to counter Iranian drones, Zelensky says

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 5 that Ukraine will provide the U.S. with "the necessary resources" to help counter Iranian Shahed drones, as the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran enters its sixth day.

"We have received a request from the U.S. for specific support in protecting against Shahed drones in the Middle East," Zelensky said in his post on Telegram.

He added he had moved to "provide the necessary means and ensure the presence of Ukrainian specialists who can guarantee the necessary security," without providing further details.

The Financial Times reported earlier on March 5, citing Ukrainian industry figures, that the Pentagon and at least one Gulf state are holding talks to purchase Ukrainian-made interceptors against Iranian drones. The FT added that Gulf states have had to rely on expensive Patriot missiles to counter the Iranian drones, but the stockpile is decreasing, and they are eyeing Ukraine's experience with Shahed drones.

"Ukraine has pioneered using mass-produced interceptors costing a few thousand dollars to destroy Russian versions of the Shahed, launched against Ukrainian cities in swarms," the FT reported on March 5.

Since Russia first launched attacks using Shahed drones in late 2022, Ukraine has had to find ways to defend itself against the cheap but effective drones overwhelming the country, such as by producing interceptor drones that target them.

Zelensky's statement comes less than a week after Israel and the U.S. launched an attack against Iran on Feb. 28, with U.S. President Donald Trump confirming American involvement.

Iran then launched retaliatory strikes, including on U.S. military bases in the Middle East.

Earlier on March 5, Azerbaijan reported drone attacks from the Iranian territory, marking an escalation of the Middle East war. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that an airport near the Iranian border was damaged and two civilians were wounded.

Zelensky also reiterated that Ukraine supports its partners who help bolster its own security and protect people's lives.