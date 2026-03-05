KI logo
Ukraine to provide US with 'necessary resources' to counter Iranian drones, Zelensky says

by Asami Terajima
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks alongside France's President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) to members of the media prior to their meeting at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris, France, on Sept. 3, 2025. (Antoine Gyori - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 5 that Ukraine will provide the U.S. with "the necessary resources" to help counter Iranian Shahed drones, as the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran enters its sixth day.

"We have received a request from the U.S. for specific support in protecting against Shahed drones in the Middle East," Zelensky said in his post on Telegram.

He added he had moved to "provide the necessary means and ensure the presence of Ukrainian specialists who can guarantee the necessary security," without providing further details.

The Financial Times reported earlier on March 5, citing Ukrainian industry figures, that the Pentagon and at least one Gulf state are holding talks to purchase Ukrainian-made interceptors against Iranian drones. The FT added that Gulf states have had to rely on expensive Patriot missiles to counter the Iranian drones, but the stockpile is decreasing, and they are eyeing Ukraine's experience with Shahed drones.

"Ukraine has pioneered using mass-produced interceptors costing a few thousand dollars to destroy Russian versions of the Shahed, launched against Ukrainian cities in swarms," the FT reported on March 5.

Since Russia first launched attacks using Shahed drones in late 2022, Ukraine has had to find ways to defend itself against the cheap but effective drones overwhelming the country, such as by producing interceptor drones that target them.

Zelensky's statement comes less than a week after Israel and the U.S. launched an attack against Iran on Feb. 28, with U.S. President Donald Trump confirming American involvement.

Iran then launched retaliatory strikes, including on U.S. military bases in the Middle East.

Earlier on March 5, Azerbaijan reported drone attacks from the Iranian territory, marking an escalation of the Middle East war. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that an airport near the Iranian border was damaged and two civilians were wounded.

Zelensky also reiterated that Ukraine supports its partners who help bolster its own security and protect people's lives.

Asami Terajima

Reporter

Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military issues, front-line developments, and politics. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine.

