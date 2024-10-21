Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
WATCH NOW
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Drones, Shahed drones, Defense tech, Business
Edit post

Ukraine's new 'Sting' drone designed to hunt Shaheds, Telegraph reports

by Abbey Fenbert October 21, 2024 3:42 AM 2 min read
An Iranian-made Shahed 131/136 kamikaze drone, a model often used by Russian forces in airstrikes against Ukraine in an undated photo. For illustrative purposes. (Ukraine's Southern Operational Command/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is developing a new drone that can track and intercept Shahed-type attack drones, the Telegraph reported on Oct. 20.

Russia has launched thousands of Iranian-designed Shahed drones against Ukraine since the fall of 2022.

Kyiv's new weapon, named "Sting," is a first-person-view (FPV) drone that can chase and neutralize Shahed drones in lieu of conventional air defense systems, the Telegraph reported.

According to the drone's developers, the Wild Hornets group, "Sting" will be able to fly at altitudes approaching 10,000 feet, with a speed of over 100 miles per hour. The weapon will be operated from the ground using VR goggles.

It is the first drone specifically developed to target Russia's arsenal of Shaheds.

"Its average cost is dozens of times lower than that of the Shahed drone," a Wild Hornet source told the Telegraph regarding the Sting drone.

The lower production costs may allow Ukraine to conserve its air defense munitions over the coming months, as Russia intensifies aerial attacks targeting Ukrainian cities and the nation's energy grid.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 20 that Russia has launched a total of 6,230 Shahed-type drones at Ukraine since the beginning of the year.

Throughout Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine and Russia have heavily invested in drone technology, revolutionizing modern warfare. Multiple videos have shown how Ukrainian FPV drones hit Russian reconnaissance drones and other costly equipment on the battlefield.

Ukraine in September established the Unmanned Systems Forces, a separate branch of Ukraine's Armed Forces dedicated to drone warfare. Kyiv said it aims to produce 1 million drones this year, in addition to the thousands pledged by foreign partners.

Russian drone attacks against Ukraine reach record levels but experts warn of worse to come
For the first time since the full-scale invasion, Russia launched drone attacks on cities and towns across Ukraine on a daily basis for an entire month. According to Ukraine’s Air Force, 1,339 Shahed-type kamikaze drones targeted the country in September, 1,107 of which were shot down, with some
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:32 AM  (Updated: )

Russian attack in Kharkiv injures 12.

The wounded include seven women aged 22 to 83 and five men aged 21 to 38, according to regional authorities. Some areas of the city lost electricity due to the attack.
4:57 AM

Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast's town kills 1, injures 11.

Russian forces launched an attack on Shostka, a town in Sumy Oblast, overnight on Oct. 19 using guided bombs and drones, regional authorities reported. One civilian was killed, and 11 others were injured in the attack, according to Mykola Noha, mayor of Shostka.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.