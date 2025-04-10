The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Foreign investment, United States, Business, Ukraine, Foreign Agents Law
Edit post

Foreign companies funding Ukraine's army to face re-entry ban in Russia, media reports

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 10, 2025 1:48 PM 2 min read
From the Moskva River, the Kremlin and the high-rise and business district of Moskva City, Russia, (background) can be seen behind the bridge on June 9, 2024. (Ulf Mauder/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign companies that left Russia and financed Ukraine's army, as well as companies branded as "foreign agents," will not be allowed to return to the country's market, Russian state-controlled RBC news agency reported on April 10, citing undisclosed sources.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the authorities in February to prepare for the return of Western companies, emphasizing that Russian firms should have "certain advantages" over those re-entering the market.

The news comes amid a thaw in relations between Moscow and Washington as the new Trump administration seeks to broker a peace deal in Ukraine.

As of late March, Moscow had not received official requests from foreign companies seeking to return, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said.

The final version of the document has not yet been agreed upon, according to RBC's sources.

Preliminary criteria say that foreign firms willing to return to Russia will not be allowed to do so if they have a "hostile position," finance Ukraine's Armed Forces, or are classified as "undesirable organizations" or "foreign agents."

The latter two classifications have been widely used by Russia to target and silence groups and individuals who are critical of the government, including independent journalists, activists, and NGOs.

Companies that stopped fulfilling their obligations to their employees and owed wages, taxes, and other mandatory payments before leaving Russia may also be banned from returning.

In addition, foreign firms may be obliged to localize production to a certain level, transfer technologies to Russia, and locate production facilities and engineering and scientific development centers in the country, RBC reported.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, hundreds of Western companies have withdrawn from the Russian market, unwilling to contribute to the country's economy or war effort.

According to the Kyiv School of Economics Institute, 472 foreign firms have fully exited, while another 1,360 have scaled down their operations.

US, Russia conduct prisoner swap, WSJ reports
Moscow released Ksenia Karelina, a U.S.-Russian dual national accused of treason for allegedly raising money for the Ukrainian military, the WSJ wrote.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.