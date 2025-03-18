Trump, Putin open to 'mutually beneficial cooperation' in key sectors, Kremlin says

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are developing "mutually beneficial cooperation" in a number of areas as part of efforts to normalize relations between the two countries, the Kremlin said in a readout of the leaders' phone call on March 18.

Earlier in the day, Trump and Putin spoke via phone for an hour and a half, discussing options for a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine and U.S.-Russian relations.

Trump and Putin share a "mutual interest" in normalizing relations between Washington and Moscow due to "the special responsibility of Russia and the United States for ensuring security and stability in the world," the Kremlin's statement reads.

"In this context, a wide range of areas in which our countries could establish interaction was considered. A number of ideas were discussed that are moving towards the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in the economy and energy sector."

During the call, Putin agreed to pause Russia's attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities for 30 days — a significantly narrower proposal than Washington's initial plan for a total 30-day ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow.

Russia and the U.S. also during the call agreed to immediately begin another round of peace negotiations in the Middle East, focusing on the energy sector pause as well as technical negotiations for implementing a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea.

The conversation was not solely focused on Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The leaders discussed improving bilateral relations, and the potential for what the White House later described as "enormous economic deals."

The Kremlin also claimed that Trump supported Putin's idea to organize hockey matches between professional Russian and American players.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had not yet discussed the conversation with Trump, but that Kyiv supports a halt on energy infrastructure attacks. He also that Putin's rejection of a full ceasefire reflects Russia's desire to continue its offensives in multiple regions of Ukraine.