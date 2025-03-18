The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Russia, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Trump & Russia
Edit post

Trump, Putin open to 'mutually beneficial cooperation' in key sectors, Kremlin says

by Abbey Fenbert March 18, 2025 11:25 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes: Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump (R) speak during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017. (Mikhail Klimentyev / Sputnik / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are developing "mutually beneficial cooperation" in a number of areas as part of efforts to normalize relations between the two countries, the Kremlin said in a readout of the leaders' phone call on March 18.

Earlier in the day, Trump and Putin spoke via phone for an hour and a half, discussing options for a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine and U.S.-Russian relations.

Trump and Putin share a "mutual interest" in normalizing relations between Washington and Moscow due to "the special responsibility of Russia and the United States for ensuring security and stability in the world," the Kremlin's statement reads.

"In this context, a wide range of areas in which our countries could establish interaction was considered. A number of ideas were discussed that are moving towards the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in the economy and energy sector."

During the call, Putin agreed to pause Russia's attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities for 30 days — a significantly narrower proposal than Washington's initial plan for a total 30-day ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow.

Russia and the U.S. also during the call agreed to immediately begin another round of peace negotiations in the Middle East, focusing on the energy sector pause as well as technical negotiations for implementing a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea.

The conversation was not solely focused on Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The leaders discussed improving bilateral relations, and the potential for what the White House later described as "enormous economic deals."

The Kremlin also claimed that Trump supported Putin's idea to organize hockey matches between professional Russian and American players.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had not yet discussed the conversation with Trump, but that Kyiv supports a halt on energy infrastructure attacks. He also that Putin's rejection of a full ceasefire reflects Russia's desire to continue its offensives in multiple regions of Ukraine.

Ukraine war latest: Putin, Trump hold 1.5-hour call, discuss ceasefire in Ukraine
Key developments on March 18: * Trump-Putin call: Russia agrees to 30-day pause of energy infrastructure strikes * US announces another round of negotiations in Middle East on war in Ukraine * Ukrainian forces attempted to enter Belgorod Oblast, repelled by Russian forces, Russia claims * Ukrai…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Abbey Fenbert

Most popular

News Feed

1:13 PM

EU approves over $2 billion in economic support for Moldova.

The Reform and Growth Facility, which includes 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in low-interest loans and 385 million euros ($420 million) in grants, will cover the period of 2025-2027 and is part of the EU's long-term Moldova Growth Plan.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.