Russia's Engels air base reportedly struck in Ukrainian drone attack

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia's Engels-2 air base in Saratov Oblast was reportedly hit by Ukrainian drones overnight on July 16, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

Photos and videos posted to social media by local residents purport to show a fire burning in the area of the air base. War monitoring Telegram channels geolocated the fire as emanating from the military installation.

Drones were seen flying over the city of Engels amid reports of explosions and wider power outages. Fire were also seen at homes within the city, reportedly caused by the downing of drones.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported attack.

Located in the Saratov Oblast, nearly 600 kilometers (370 miles) from Ukraine's front line, Engels air base – also known as Engels-2 – is home to the 184th Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment and 121st Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment.

The base hosts strategic Russian bomber planes regularly used for aerial strikes, including the Tupolev Tu-95, the Tupolev Tu-22, and the Tupolev Tu-160, all regularly used to launch missiles at Ukrainian cities.

The extent of damage caused, if any, was not immediately clear.

Engels has been targeted a number of times since the launch of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the first of which occurred on Dec. 5, 2022, when a Ukrainian drone strike reportedly damaged two Tu-95s.

Before the latest attack, Engels air base was most recently targeted in June 2025.







