Fire erupts at major Russian oil refinery in Yaroslavl

by Kateryna Hodunova
A fire broke out at the Novo-Yaroslavsky oil refinery in the Russian city of Yaroslavl on Oct. 1, 2025. (Russian Telegram channel Astra)

A fire broke out early on Oct. 1 at a Russian oil refinery in northwestern Yaroslavl Oblast, local authorities reported, calling it a "man-made" incident not connected to any drone attacks.

The blaze erupted at the Novo-Yaroslavsky oil refinery in the city of Yaroslavl, according to the independent Russian Telegram channel Astra.

Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said it received a report about the blaze at approximately 6:30 a.m. local time.

Around the same time, videos and photos began circulating on social media showing thick plumes of smoke rising above Moskovsky Prospekt, the area where the refinery is located.

Emergency services were reportedly on site, working to extinguish the flames.

Yaroslavl Oblast Governor Mikhail Yevraev confirmed the fire but stressed it was not connected to any Ukrainian drone attacks, as no strikes were recorded in the region today.

The official referred to the fire as a "man-made incident" without clarifying whether it was an accident or a deliberate act.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify the claims.

Kyiv has escalated its drone campaign against Russian oil and gas infrastructure, a key source of Moscow's revenues helping to fuel its all-out invasion of Ukraine.

The Novo-Yaroslavsky refinery, situated over 700 kilometers (435 miles) from the Ukrainian border, is the largest oil refinery in northern Russia and the fifth-largest in the country.

With an average annual capacity of 15 million tons of crude oil, the facility has previously been targeted by Ukrainian forces, including a reported attack in late January 2024.

Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Wednesday, October 1
