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Fico backs Orban, considers joining Hungary in blocking 90 billion EU loan for Ukraine

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by Sonya Bandouil
Fico backs Orban, considers joining Hungary in blocking 90 billion EU loan for Ukraine
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico (R) and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban react as they attend the ceremony to celebrate the 130th anniversary of the Maria Valeria Bridge that connects the Slovak town of Sturovo with the Hungarian town of Esztergom, near the countries' common border in Esztergom, Hungary on September 28, 2025. The bridge links the two countries across the Danube river. It was opened on September 28, 1895. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP) (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on March 21 that Slovakia could consider blocking a 90-billion-euro EU loan for Ukraine in the future, while defending Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s opposition to the measure.

The so-called Ukraine Support Loan, preliminarily approved in December 2025, covers two-thirds of Ukraine's needs for 2026–2027, and earmarks 30 billion euros ($36 billion) for budget support and 60 billion euros ($71 billion) for military needs.

The dispute comes as Hungary and Slovakia have accused Kyiv of slow progress on repairing the Druzhba pipeline, after it was damaged in late January by a Russian strike in Western Ukraine.

The Druzhba pipeline, one of the world's largest oil networks with a capacity of about two million barrels per day, remains a critical supply route for Hungary and Slovakia — the only EU countries still importing Russian crude through the system.

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Speaking in an interview cited by Slovak media, Fico argued that halting Russian oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline was politically motivated and harmful to Europe’s energy security.

“Viktor Orban is politically right," Fico said. "Zelensky cannot run the European Union."

Fico said there may be a scenario in which Slovakia joins Hungary in blocking the loan, though he did not specify under what conditions such a move would happen.

He also claimed that Russian oil would "strengthen the energy security” of the European continent.

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The Slovak prime minister then addressed why he refused to travel to Ukraine for a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying he was not a “suicidal person.”

Landlocked and sharing a border with Ukraine, the two countries have long relied on Russian oil and gas.

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Ukraine edges closer to budget oblivion as Orban refuses to budge on 90-billion loan
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban continued to oppose a 90-billion-euro loan to Ukraine at a gathering of European leaders in Brussels today, according to two EU diplomats familiar with today’s discussions.
The Kyiv IndependentLuca Léry Moffat
SlovakiaRobert FicoViktor OrbanHungaryUkraineEuropean Union
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Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

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