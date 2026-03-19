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Ukraine edges closer to budget oblivion as Orban refuses to budge on 90-billion loan

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by Luca Léry Moffat
Ukraine edges closer to budget oblivion as Orban refuses to budge on 90-billion loan
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban watches from a distance as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to EU leaders via video during a rountable of the EU Summit in Brussels, on March 19, 2026. (Geert Vanden Wijngaert / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Hungary refused to back down in opposing a financial lifeline to Ukraine at a summit in Brussels on March 19, putting Kyiv at risk of running out of cash by the end of spring unless a resolution or other funding can be found.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban continued to oppose a 90-billion-euro loan to Ukraine at a gathering of European leaders in Brussels today, according to two EU diplomats familiar with today's discussions, which he has tied to Russian oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline.

All 27 EU countries unanimously agreed in December last year to provide a 90-billion-euro ($104 billion) loan to Ukraine to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's needs over 2026–2027. Kyiv relies on foreign assistance to keep the state afloat and fund its war effort.

Ukraine says that Russian air strikes damaged the Druzhba pipeline in late January. Hungary and Slovakia accuse Kyiv of slowwalking repairs.

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A European delegation arrived in Kyiv yesterday to inspect the pipeline, Serhii Koretskiy, CEO of Ukraine's state gas company Naftogaz, said on March 18.

Koretskiy said that he met with the delegation, alongside Ukrtransnafta, the Ukrainian company that manages oil transport through the country.

"Alongside the management of Ukrtransnafta, we provided partners with detailed information on the consequences of the Russian attack on the Druzhba pipeline infrastructure," Koretskiy posted on social media.

"We outlined the current situation and presented a comprehensive reconstruction plan."

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The European diplomats also said that both Hungary and Slovakia blocked the EU's 20th sanctions package against Russia. European countries had hoped to approve the package last month to mark the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine has no good options to replace the funds, should Hungary keep the funds frozen.

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Why Ukraine could start losing Western aid for the first time
For more news like this directly into your inbox, subscribe to our weekly Ukraine Business Roundup newsletter. Billions in urgently needed financing to Ukraine are at risk as a deepening political crisis jeopardizes access to aid — all while Hungary continues to block a separate financial lifeline. Ukraine has so far failed to implement reforms needed to unlock almost $4 billion in World Bank and EU loans, putting it on track to permanently lose access to some earmarked funds for the first tim
The Kyiv IndependentLuca Léry Moffat

HungaryViktor OrbanFinanceRussian oilNaftogaz
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Luca Léry Moffat

Economics reporter

Luca is the economics reporter for the Kyiv Independent. He was previously a research analyst at Bruegel, a Brussels-based economics think tank, where he worked on Russia and Ukraine, trade, industrial policy, and environmental policy. Luca also worked as a data analyst at Work-in-Data, a Geneva-based research center focused on global inequality, and as a research assistant at the Economic Policy Research Center in Kampala, Uganda. He holds a BA honors degree in economics and Russian from McGill University. Luca is originally from the UK.

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