Major blaze at Russia's Ryazan oil refinery, Ukrainian drones reported in area

A suspected drone strike targeted the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s key fuel facilities, in Ryazan overnight Oct. 23, triggering explosions, residents said.

Access roads to the refinery were reportedly blocked, according to the Russian Telegram channel Astra. Residents also reported a security presence near the site.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it shot down 14 Ukrainian drones over Ryazan Oblast overnight. Regional Governor Pavel Malkov said debris from downed drones caused a fire at an industrial site without specifying the facility.

0:00 / 1× A purported video of the aftermath of a Ukrainian strike on an oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan on Oct. 23, 2025.

The Ryazan refinery has been repeatedly targeted by drones since early 2025, as Ukraine intensifies strikes on critical Russian energy infrastructure. The facility plays a major role in supplying fuel to central Russia, and its disruption could have broader implications for the country’s logistics, military supply chains, and economic stability.

Reuters reported the refinery processed 13.1 million metric tons (262,000 barrels per day) in 2024, nearly 5% of Russia’s total refining throughput. It produced 2.2 million tons of gasoline, 3.4 million tons of diesel, 4.3 million tons of fuel oil, and 1 million tons of jet fuel, Reuters said, citing source-based data.

The apparent strike at Ryazan was likely part of a massive overnight drone attack involving 139 drones targeting 10 regions across Russia. The ministry alleged that 56 drones were intercepted over Belgorod Oblast, 22 over Bryansk, 21 over Voronezh, 14 over Ryazan, 13 over Rostov, two each over Tambov, Volgograd, Oryol, and Kaluga, one over Kursk, and four over occupied Crimea.

Ukraine has not commented on the incident yet.