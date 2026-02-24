KI logo
Explosion during ammunition demonstration injures two students at Dnipro school

by Sonya Bandouil
Explosion during ammunition demonstration injures two students at Dnipro school
Illustrative purposes only: The back door of the ambulance. (Pro100Dzu / Getty Images)

An explosion occurred at a Ukrainian school in the city of Dnipro on Feb. 23 during a classroom demonstration of ammunition, injuring two children, according to regional police.

Authorities said the incident happened while ammunition samples were being shown to students, when an unexpected blast and heavy smoke filled the room.

Police, investigators, and juvenile officers quickly arrived at the scene after reports of the emergency spread on social media.

Two minors sustained injuries in the incident, though officials said their wounds were minor and their condition is stable.

Law enforcement documented the circumstances and carried out initial investigative measures at the school.

Officials are now determining the legal classification of the incident and considering opening a criminal case, preliminarily linked to possible violations of safety regulations during the demonstration.

The school incident came the same day as a separate explosion at a police administrative building in Dnipro, which damaged the facility but caused no reported injuries. Officials have not indicated any link between the two events.

Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

