Explosion during ammunition demonstration injures two students at Dnipro school

An explosion occurred at a Ukrainian school in the city of Dnipro on Feb. 23 during a classroom demonstration of ammunition, injuring two children, according to regional police.

Authorities said the incident happened while ammunition samples were being shown to students, when an unexpected blast and heavy smoke filled the room.

Police, investigators, and juvenile officers quickly arrived at the scene after reports of the emergency spread on social media.

Two minors sustained injuries in the incident, though officials said their wounds were minor and their condition is stable.

Law enforcement documented the circumstances and carried out initial investigative measures at the school.

Officials are now determining the legal classification of the incident and considering opening a criminal case, preliminarily linked to possible violations of safety regulations during the demonstration.

The school incident came the same day as a separate explosion at a police administrative building in Dnipro, which damaged the facility but caused no reported injuries. Officials have not indicated any link between the two events.