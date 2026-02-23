Moscow police vehicle targeted in blast at major railway station, 1 officer killed

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

An explosion at Moscow's Savyolovsky railway station square killed one traffic police officer and wounded another on Feb. 23, according to Russia’s Interior Ministry.

Savyolovsky is one of the city's 10 major railway terminals and serves as a primary hub for suburban routes to the north of the capital.

Preliminary reports indicate that an unidentified man threw an "unknown explosive device" at a parked police vehicle around midnight local time before filming the incident and fleeing the scene.

The Kyiv Independent can't immediately verify the claims.

The incident in the Russian capital occurred on the same day that law enforcement facilities across Ukraine were targeted in a series of blasts.