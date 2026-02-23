KI logo
Moscow police vehicle targeted in blast at major railway station, 1 officer killed

by Olena Goncharova
Photo for illustrative purposes. Railway tracks near the residential area at one of the Moscow city railway stations. (Getty Images) 

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

An explosion at Moscow's Savyolovsky railway station square killed one traffic police officer and wounded another on Feb. 23, according to Russia’s Interior Ministry.

Savyolovsky is one of the city's 10 major railway terminals and serves as a primary hub for suburban routes to the north of the capital.

Preliminary reports indicate that an unidentified man threw an "unknown explosive device" at a parked police vehicle around midnight local time before filming the incident and fleeing the scene.

The Kyiv Independent can't immediately verify the claims.

The incident in the Russian capital occurred on the same day that law enforcement facilities across Ukraine were targeted in a series of blasts.

Explosion hits Dnipro police building in second attack on law enforcement in 24 hours
While no casualties were reported in the Dnipro incident, the blast caused significant damage to the building’s interior, office equipment, and a nearby vehicle.
Olena Goncharova

Special Correspondent

Olena Goncharova is the Special Correspondent for the Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

