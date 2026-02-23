KI logo
Explosion hits Dnipro police building in second attack on law enforcement in 24 hours

1 min read
Avatar
by Olena Goncharova
Explosion hits Dnipro police building in second attack on law enforcement in 24 hours
Local police officer works near police administrative building in Dnipro’s Amur-Nizhnedniprovskyi district on Feb. 23, (National Police / Telegram) 

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

An explosion rocked a police administrative building in Dnipro’s Amur-Nyzhniodniprovskyi district at around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 23, marking the latest in a series of blasts targeting law enforcement across Ukraine.

While no casualties were reported in the Dnipro incident, the blast caused significant damage to the building’s interior, office equipment, and a nearby vehicle.

The Dnipro blast followed an attack earlier that evening in southern Ukraine's city of Mykolaiv. At approximately 6:10 p.m., seven patrol officers were injured—two critically—after explosions struck a defunct gas station during a shift change.

While the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has already opened a terrorism investigation into the Mykolaiv attack, the Dnipro blast is currently being handled by the National Police.

The double strikes on Feb. 23 come on the heels of a fatal incident in Lviv on Feb. 22, which killed one officer and injured 25 people. National Police Chief Ivan Vyhivskyi described the series of explosions as a deliberate attempt by Russian-linked actors to "destabilize the situation within the country."

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that all circumstances are being investigated.

UkraineNational PoliceTerrorismDnipro
Avatar
Olena Goncharova

Special Correspondent

Olena Goncharova is the Special Correspondent for the Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

