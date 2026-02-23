Explosion hits Dnipro police building in second attack on law enforcement in 24 hours

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

An explosion rocked a police administrative building in Dnipro’s Amur-Nyzhniodniprovskyi district at around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 23, marking the latest in a series of blasts targeting law enforcement across Ukraine.

While no casualties were reported in the Dnipro incident, the blast caused significant damage to the building’s interior, office equipment, and a nearby vehicle.

The Dnipro blast followed an attack earlier that evening in southern Ukraine's city of Mykolaiv. At approximately 6:10 p.m., seven patrol officers were injured—two critically—after explosions struck a defunct gas station during a shift change.

While the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has already opened a terrorism investigation into the Mykolaiv attack, the Dnipro blast is currently being handled by the National Police.

The double strikes on Feb. 23 come on the heels of a fatal incident in Lviv on Feb. 22, which killed one officer and injured 25 people. National Police Chief Ivan Vyhivskyi described the series of explosions as a deliberate attempt by Russian-linked actors to "destabilize the situation within the country."

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that all circumstances are being investigated.