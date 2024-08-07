Another Russian ex-defense official arrested on corruption charges

This audio is created with AI assistance

Vladimir Demchik, a former head of the Property Department of the Russian Defense Ministry, was arrested on corruption charges, the Russian Investigative Committee reported on Aug. 6.

Demchik is suspected of taking a four-million ruble ($46,900) bribe in 2017 from the CEO of a commercial organization that wanted to win government contracts.

Since April, several Russian high-ranking military officials have been arrested on charges ranging from bribery to abuse of power after the dismissal of Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov.

In mid-May, Russian President Vladimir Putin also dismissed his longtime ally Sergei Shoigu from the post of defense minister. Shoigu was replaced by former First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov.

Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) also recently reported a sharp increase in registered criminal proceedings for bribery in the Russian military.

In the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces alone, the number of criminal cases opened over five months of 2024 due to illegal dismissal from service through bribery has tripled, according to HUR.

Almost half of these proceedings are being investigated in the 8th Combined Arms Army, whose units are deployed in Ukraine.