Putin proposes firing Shoigu, appointing new defense minister

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on May 12 proposed firing Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and nominated Andrei Belousov to replace him, according to the Telegram channel of the Federation Council, the Russian parliament's upper house.

Russia's defense minister is appointed by the president after consultations with the Federation Council.

Belousov was Russia's economy minister in 2012-2013, an aide to Putin in 2013-2020, and first deputy prime minister in 2020-2024.

Shoigu has faced criticism from Russia's pro-war hawks for mishandling the war effort in Ukraine.

Putin will appoint Shoigu as the secretary of Russia's security council, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Shoigu is replacing Nikolai Patrushev, who has been the council's secretary since 2008.

He also said that Shoigu would oversee the work of the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation and would be Putin's deputy on the Defense Industry Commission.

Peskov said that Putin had decided to appoint a civilian as defense minister since the “ministry should be open to innovation and progressive ideas.”

Commenting on Belousov's tasks, he said that Russia's defense and security budget had risen from 3% to 6.7%, and it's important for the Kremlin "to integrate the military-industrial complex into the country's economy."

Meanwhile, Valery Gerasimov will remain the chief of Russia's General Staff, Peskov added.