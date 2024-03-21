Klitschko: Ex-Kyiv Metro head resigns from Kyiv City Council following media investigation

This audio is created with AI assistance

Viktor Brahinskyi, the former director of the Kyiv Metro, stepped down from his post as a Kyiv City Council member, where he represented Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko's Udar party, Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel on March 21.

Brahinskyi worked as Kyiv Metro head for almost 10 years and submitted his resignation on March 15 in light of a Bihus.Info investigation into his alleged financial misconduct.

Bihus.Info journalists discovered suspicious land declarations and expensive Kyiv properties among Brahinskyi's relatives, including his mother, ex-wife, and sister.

With Brahinskyi in charge, Kyiv Metro also signed multi-million hryvnia contracts with company owners from his inner circle, according to the investigation.

Klitschko said that, in the future, law enforcement services would consider Brahinskyi's case based on the facts unveiled by Bihus.Info journalists.

Kyiv Mayor added that, apart from Brahinskyi, another member of the Udar faction, Illia Kushnir, would also resign due to his low attendance at the Kyiv City Council sessions.