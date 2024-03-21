Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Kyiv, Corruption, Investigations, Kyiv Metro, Vitali Klitschko
Edit post

Klitschko: Ex-Kyiv Metro head resigns from Kyiv City Council following media investigation

by Kateryna Hodunova March 21, 2024 3:43 PM 1 min read
The ex-director of the Kyiv Metro Viktor Brahinskyi. (Viktor Brahinskyi/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Viktor Brahinskyi, the former director of the Kyiv Metro, stepped down from his post as a Kyiv City Council member, where he represented Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko's Udar party, Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel on March 21.

Brahinskyi worked as Kyiv Metro head for almost 10 years and submitted his resignation on March 15 in light of a Bihus.Info investigation into his alleged financial misconduct.

Bihus.Info journalists discovered suspicious land declarations and expensive Kyiv properties among Brahinskyi's relatives, including his mother, ex-wife, and sister.

With Brahinskyi in charge, Kyiv Metro also signed multi-million hryvnia contracts with company owners from his inner circle, according to the investigation.

Klitschko said that, in the future, law enforcement services would consider Brahinskyi's case based on the facts unveiled by Bihus.Info journalists.

Kyiv Mayor added that, apart from Brahinskyi, another member of the Udar faction, Illia Kushnir, would also resign due to his low attendance at the Kyiv City Council sessions.

Justice minister calls for tighter oversight over security services in wake of Bihus.Info surveillance scandal
The Ukrainian government needs closer oversight over the actions of security services within the country, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska said on Feb. 6 after the Bihus.Info investigative outlet said it had been surveilled by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.