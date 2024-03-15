Kyiv Metro head resigns after journalistic investigation exposes his alleged financial misconduct

This audio is created with AI assistance

Viktor Brahinskyi, the director of the Kyiv Metro, submitted his resignation in light of a Bihus.Info investigation into Brahinskyi's alleged financial misconduct, the Kyiv City State Administration said on March 15.

The day before, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said he would dismiss Brahinskyi after Bihus.Info reported that Brahinskyi appeared to have embezzled funds and committed multiple violations in his asset declarations, using his relatives to hide the extent of his wealth.

Klitschko appointed Brahinskyi to the position in July 2014. Viktor Vyhivskyi, chief engineer of the Kyiv Metro, will temporarily act as the head of the Kyiv Metro, according to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Bihus.Info journalists discovered suspicious declarations of land and expensive Kyiv properties among Brahinskyi's relatives. Brahinskyi's mother's declaration included Hr 2 million (approximately $52,000) which reportedly were immediately transferred to her son. Brahinskyi's sister was also implicated in the investigation.

The system of compulsory asset declarations was originally instituted as part of the country's fight against corruption following the 2013-2014 EuroMaidan Revolution. At the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, the requirement for submitting e-declarations was suspended.

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law in October 2023, to resume asset declarations for officials and immediately make them publicly accessible.

Ukraine's National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) on Dec. 10 opened access to the Unified State Register of Declarations of persons authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government.