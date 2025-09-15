Ex-Justice Minister Stefanishyna assumes role as Ukraine’s ambassador to US

Former Justice Minister and Deputy Minister for European Integration Olha Stefanishyna began her duties as Ukraine’s Ambassador to the U.S. on Sept. 15, she announced on X.

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Stefanishyna to the post on Aug. 27.

One of Stefanishyna’s key responsibilities will be advancing defense-related agreements between Ukraine and the U.S., including a potential deal for the U.S. to purchase Ukrainian-made drones, according to the president.

"As I begin my mission as Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, I carry with me the courage and resilience of our people," Stefanishyna wrote in her first statement as ambassador on X.

Stefanishyna said her diplomatic mission began with a moment of silence to honor Ukraine’s fallen defenders.

"It is because of their sacrifice that we continue diplomacy — defending sovereignty, strengthening partnerships, and pursuing a just and lasting peace," the ambassador added.

Stefanishyna succeeds Oksana Markarova, who served as Ukraine’s ambassador to Washington since February 25, 2021.

Stefanishyna’s appointment comes amid ongoing scrutiny over a case in Ukraine’s High Anti-Corruption Court.

The case dates back to her time serving in the Justice Ministry under the pro-Russian administration of former President Viktor Yanukovych.

Stefanishyna, then head of the legal support division for European integration, is accused of embezzling public funds through the organization of tenders for three comparative legal studies of Ukrainian and European legislation. She was first named a suspect in 2019.

In 2025, investigative journalists at Bihus.info reported that Stefanishyna was residing in an apartment with an estimated market value of Hr 9 million ($218,500), which was not listed in her asset declaration.

The property is registered to her mother, Nadiia Kravets.

Stefanishyna later claimed that her parents purchased the apartment in 2019 and assured that she would include it in her declaration going forward.