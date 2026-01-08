Ex-German ambassador appointed as Ukraine's new business watchdog

A former German ambassador will take the reins as Ukraine’s new business ombudsman at the start of February, after receiving approval from the Cabinet of Ministers on Jan. 7.

Anka Feldhusen, the German ambassador from 2019-2023, replaces Canadian Roman Washchuk, who led the Business Ombudsman Council from December 2021-2025. She was selected as the winner by the council’s supervisory board in November, following an open competition last summer.

The Business Ombudsman Council acts as a mediator between Ukrainian businesses and the government, addressing complaints from companies about state malpractice or corruption.

"The continuity of the council’s work is critically important for business trust in government institutions, reducing administrative barriers, and improving the quality of government services for entrepreneurs," the Economy Ministry wrote in a statement on Dec. 26 when Feldhusen was appointed to the role pending government approval.

The council was created in 2014 after the EuroMaidan Revolution as part of an anti-corruption initiative and has operated as an independent advisory body to the government since 2015. It is financially supported by the EU and a multi-donor account managed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The selection process was held by the consulting firm Boyden, which was appointed by the EBRD. There were no Ukrainian applicants during the competition process, Interfax Ukraine reported on Dec. 29.

Under Washchuk, the council pushed the government to further crack down on illegal, tax-dodging businesses and to support legal businesses more. While not a law enforcement agency, it instead applies public pressure to appeal to the government.