War

Former Energy Minister detained at border in Ukraine's biggest corruption case, NABU says

by Tania Myronyshena
Portrait of Ukraine's Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko in Netishyn, Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Ukraine, on August 7, 2024. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images)

Former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko was detained while attempting to cross the border, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) said on Feb. 15.

"Today, while crossing the border, NABU detectives detained a former energy minister as part of the Midas case," the bureau said.

Halushchenko is under investigation by NABU in connection with the broader Energoatom corruption case, considered the largest anti-corruption case during President Volodymyr Zelensky's presidency. Eight suspects have been formally charged.

Halushchenko was removed from a train, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing a source.

Border guards had reportedly received instructions from NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) to alert authorities if he attempted to leave the country.

Halushchenko served as energy minister from 2021 to 2025 and was appointed justice minister in July 2025. On Nov. 10, NABU searched properties linked to him as part of the Energoatom investigation.

During court hearings in November, anti-corruption prosecutors cited audio recordings obtained by investigators. In the recordings, suspects allegedly discuss dividing kickbacks and refer to a figure nicknamed "Professor," whom prosecutors believe to be Halushchenko.

Ukraine's parliament approved Halushchenko's resignation on Nov. 19 after President Zelensky publicly urged him to step down. The investigation is ongoing.

Tania Myronyshena

Reporter

Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

