Ex-defense minister may head Ukraine's National Security Council, media reports

Former Defense Minister Rustem Umerov may be tapped to lead the country's National Security and Defense Council, Ukrainska Pravda reported amid a major government reshuffle on July 17, citing its undisclosed sources.

Despite earlier signals that Umerov may be nominated as the new ambassador in Washington, his candidacy for that role is no longer on the table, as former Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna was appointed Ukraine's special envoy to the U.S.

Sources within the Presidential Office, parliament, and the government confirmed to Ukrainska Pravda that Umerov's candidacy for the ambassadorship had been withdrawn. President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously signaled that Umerov would be appointed to the key diplomatic role.

The current secretary of the Security Council, Oleksandr Lytvynenko, is reportedly being considered for a new assignment as ambassador to Serbia.

Zelensky appointed Stefanishyna as the special envoy to the U.S. on July 17, though her candidacy as an ambassador must be reviewed by Washington.

"In this status, Olha will work to maintain momentum in relations with America while all the necessary procedures for approving her candidacy for the position of Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States with Washington are ongoing," Zelensky said in a social media post.

The parliament voted the same day to confirm Yuliia Svyrydenko as Ukraine's new prime minister, replacing Denys Shmyhal after five years in office. Svyrydenko previously served as first deputy prime minister and economy minister.

Shmyhal is expected to remain in government as Ukraine's next defense minister, succeeding Umerov.

The reshuffle comes at a pivotal time in Kyiv's relationship with Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump warned this week that unless Russia agrees to a deal to end the war in Ukraine within 50 days, the U.S. will impose "severe tariffs" on Moscow.

"I'm disappointed in President (Vladimir) Putin because I thought we would have had a deal two months ago," Trump said at a press conference on July 14, adding that the U.S. is prepared to act unilaterally with "secondary tariffs" of up to 100%.