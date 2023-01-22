Ex-British PM Johnson visits Kyiv suburbs, meets with Zelensky

This audio is created with AI assistance

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson made an unannounced visit to two war-torn cities outside of Kyiv, Bucha and Borodianka, on Jan. 22.

After that, Johnson met with President Volodymyr Zelensky in central Kyiv, according to the president's office.

Johnson, who has gained popularity among Ukrainians for his strong support for their country during his time as British prime minister, resigned in Septemer under heavy pressure from his own party.

Yet Johnson remains popular in Ukraine. Recently, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko awarded Johnson a medal and title of the "honorary Kyiv citizen" at the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos.