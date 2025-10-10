Eurovision winner Nemo to perform first solo concert in Kyiv after Russian attacks

Swiss singer Nemo Mettler, known mononymously as Nemo and winner of Eurovision 2024, is scheduled to perform their first solo concert in Kyiv on Oct. 10 as part of a European tour.

Concerts by foreign artists in Kyiv have become rare since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, as ongoing security threats and air raid alerts complicate large-scale events. Nemo's show marks one of the few major international performances in the capital in recent months.

Nemo rose to prominence after representing Switzerland at Eurovision 2024 with the song "The Code."

They won the contest on May 11 with 591 points — the fourth-highest score in the competition's history — becoming the first openly non-binary performer to claim the title.

The artist, who arrived in Kyiv on Oct. 9, said the decision to perform in Ukraine was personal.

"I have many friends who often make this trip," Nemo told Ukrainian outlet TSN. "And I thought: if my friends can do this once a month, or even several times a month, then I'll be fine too."

"I wanted to come to Kyiv and show my support for Ukrainians."

Nemo's visit comes amid Russian attacks on Ukraine. Hours after their arrival, Russia launched a large-scale drone and missile strike, causing massive blackouts and injuring at least 12 people in Kyiv.

A child was killed and more than 20 people were injured nationwide in the latest attack.

The artist has not made a public comment since the attack. The Kyiv Independent has reached out to Nemo for comment.