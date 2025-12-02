EU weighing sanctions on Belarus over alleged hybrid attacks disrupting Lithuania’s airspace

The European Union is preparing additional sanctions against the government of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko in response to what Brussels describes as a "hybrid" campaign targeting Lithuania, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Dec. 1.

Lithuania has reported a spike in airspace incursions involving balloons carrying illegal cigarettes, prompting temporary shutdowns at several airports and pushing Vilnius to close its border with Belarus in October. The two countries share a 680-kilometer border.

Following discussions with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, von der Leyen wrote on X: "The situation at the border with Belarus is worsening, with the growing incursions of smuggling balloons into Lithuania’s airspace. Such hybrid attack by the (Lukashenko) regime is completely unacceptable. Lithuania continues to have our full solidarity."

"We are preparing further measures under our sanctions regime," she added.

The latest incident occurred on Nov. 30, when Vilnius International Airport suspended operations after unidentified objects — believed to be balloons — appeared in nearby airspace. Authorities extended airspace restrictions until 5 a.m. on Dec. 1, marking yet another disruption following weeks of repeated alerts.

Across Europe, airports have increasingly had to halt flights due to drones or unknown objects, with recent closures reported in Copenhagen and Brussels.

Lithuanian Airports (LTOU) said roughly 320 flights have been affected by the incursions from Belarus and estimated financial losses exceeding 750,000 euros ($870,000) for the airport operator and its partners. Lithuanian National Radio and Television (LRT) reported that Vilnius Airport faced 13 separate airspace restrictions in October and November due to markings associated with balloons.

The most recent closure, introduced overnight on Dec. 1, disrupted travel for over 7,400 passengers and affected 50 flights, causing 31 cancellations, 10 diversions, and nine delays.

Saulius Batavicius, head of the state-owned air navigation service Oro navigacija, told LRT Radio that 60 balloons were detected during the shutdown, including 40 in high-risk areas. He said the balloons carrying smuggled goods "are intentionally launched into areas dangerous to aviation."

The country is now considering shifting night-time flights from Vilnius to the country’s second-largest city, Kaunas, as repeated incursions by smuggling balloons continue to disrupt operations at Vilnius Airport, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene said on Dec. 1.