Belarusian soldier fighting for Ukraine sentenced to 13 years in prison

by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Vasil Verameichyk, a former fighter of the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment, was detained in Vietnam and extradited to Belarus in Minsk, Belarus, on Oct. 20, 2024. (Screenshot from ONT video)

Vasyl Verameichyk, a former Belarusian military officer who volunteered to fight for Ukraine, was sentenced to 13 years in prison in Belarus.

This was reported by the independent outlet Belsat on Nov. 28, citing Verameichyk's wife.

Verameichyk enlisted in Ukraine's Armed Forces just days after Russia launched its all-out war. He served in the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment, a unit of Belarusian volunteers fighting on Ukraine's side.

His service in the regiment was cut short after a dispute with a staff officer, an incident that temporarily prevented him from re-entering Ukraine. Despite that setback, fellow volunteers said he had been searching for ways to return to the front.

In November 2024, Verameichyk was detained in Vietnam and extradited to Belarus. It is believed that he was targeted in a coordinated operation by Belarusian security services because of his role in the regiment, which Minsk views as hostile for its open support of Ukraine.

When Verameichyk was initially arrested, Belarusian volunteers in Ukraine attempted to rally Kyiv to facilitate his freedom.

Belarus has been one of Russia's closest allies throughout the full-scale invasion. While some Belarusians have chosen to support Ukraine, including by joining volunteer regiments, others have been recruited to fight for Russia.

Since the invasion began, Russian draft commissions operating inside Belarus have been reportedly enlisting Belarusian citizens. As of Oct. 2025, more than 300 Belarusians fighting for Russia have been killed in Ukraine.

