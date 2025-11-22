0 out of 25,000

Sunday, November 23, 2025
Politics

Lukashenko pardons 31 Ukrainian citizens held in Belarus

by Asami Terajima
Lukashenko pardons 31 Ukrainian citizens held in Belarus
Alexander Lukashenko arrives for a welcoming ceremony prior to a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Bishkek on Oct. 13, 2023. (Vyacheslav Oseledko / AFP via Getty Images)

Belarus dictator Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 31 Ukrainian citizens who were jailed in Belarus, and their transfer back to Ukraine is happening "right now," his press secretary, Natalia Eismont, said on Nov. 22.

The decision was made following an agreement reached by Lukashenko with U.S. President Donald Trump, at Ukraine's request, according to Eismont.

Ukraine confirmed that the exchange had taken place. Thirty-one Ukrainian citizens,  aged from 18 to 58, had returned to Ukraine, Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said on Nov. 22. It said that among the civilians released are those with serious illnesses, such as cancer, and that they were sentenced to imprisonment of two to 11 years in Belarus.

"We also thank all government agencies involved for their assistance and joint work," the Coordination Headquarters said on its website.

Eismont has not elaborated on the crimes that Minsk claims the Ukrainian citizens had committed. Similarily to its ally Russia, Minsk has arrested Belarusians and foreigners for freedom of expression, not only for the protests in 2020.  

As of Nov. 22, at least 1,184 political prisoners remain in jail in Belarus, undergoing torture, discrimination, and isolation, Belarusian Human Rights Viasna said.

Lukashenko has agreed to a series of group pardons, including the release of Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya's husband in June, as the Belarusian dictator attempts to mend relations with the West.

Asami Terajima

Reporter

Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military issues, front-line developments, and politics. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine.

