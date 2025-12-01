0 out of 25,000

Vilnius airport halts flights again after balloon sightings

by Olena Goncharova
Vilnius airport, on July 12, 2023, in Vilnius, Lithuania. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto)

Operations at Vilnius International Airport were briefly suspended on Nov. 30 after unidentified objects — believed to be balloons — were detected in the surrounding airspace, the airport said. The incident marks yet another disruption in Lithuania, which has faced repeated flight interruptions over the past months.

European airports have increasingly dealt with airspace alerts involving drones or unidentified objects, prompting temporary shutdowns in cities such as Copenhagen and Brussels.

Lithuanian authorities extended the latest airspace restrictions until 5 a.m. local time on Dec. 1.

Officials in Vilnius have long attributed many of these incidents to weather balloons used by smugglers to ferry illicit cigarettes across the border from Belarus. The Lithuanian government accuses Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko of deliberately allowing — and effectively weaponizing — the practice, describing it as part of a wider "hybrid attack" on the Baltic state.

In October, Lithuania shut down both of its remaining border crossings with Belarus in response to a surge of balloon incidents. Lithuania shares a 680-kilometer (420-mile) border with the country.

The checkpoints were reopened last week after the situation appeared to stabilize and no new disruptions were reported, according to Reuters.

Lukashenko accused Western countries of waging a hybrid war against Belarus and Russia. and dismissed Lithuania’s border closures as "a crazy scam."

Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

