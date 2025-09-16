KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

EU to phase out temporary protection program for Ukrainians, prepares transition other residence statuses

2 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
EU to phase out temporary protection program for Ukrainians, prepares transition other residence statuses
Ukrainian refugees living in Poland are seen during Ukrainian Independence Day celebrations in Gdansk, Poland, on Aug. 24, 2023 (Michal Fludra/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The European Union plans to gradually phase out its temporary protection program for Ukrainians displaced by Russia's war, while preparing for their eventual return and reintegration, the European Council press service said on Sept. 16.

Since March 2022, millions of Ukrainians fleeing Russia's full-scale invasion have received temporary protection in EU countries, which granted them access to housing, healthcare, education, and the labor market without having to apply for asylum.

In a recommendation adopted by member states, the Council agreed on a framework to ensure a "sustainable return and reintegration into Ukraine, when conditions allow," as well as a coordinated transition to other residence statuses for those eligible.

"Russia's relentless, unjustified attacks on Ukraine continue. The EU's solidarity with the Ukrainian people remains steadfast," Danish Immigration Minister Kaare Dybvad Bek said in a statement. "At the same time it is common sense to prepare for the day when the situation allows for the Ukrainian people to return home to help rebuilding their country."

Under the recommendation, member states are encouraged to offer displaced Ukrainians national residence permits, for example, based on employment, training, education, or family ties, and to facilitate applications for EU law-based statuses such as highly qualified employment.

The plan also calls for support to voluntary return programs, exploratory visits to Ukraine, and reintegration assistance. Member states are urged to extend temporary protection rights, including access to housing, medical care, and schooling, to those participating in such programs.

The Council also recommended setting up "Unity Hubs," financed through EU programs, to serve as contact points for Ukrainians seeking assistance with documents, employment advice and return planning.

Temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU, first granted in March 2022 after Russia's full-scale invasion, currently runs until March 4, 2027. More than 4 million displaced Ukrainians are covered under the program.

Testing NATO, Russia’s ‘salami slicing tactics’ now threaten Poland, Baltic states
Russia’s “unprecedented” drone attack on Poland last week has once again thrust a curious-sounding geopolitical phrase into the spotlight — salami slicing tactics. Salami slicing tactics is a term commonly used in geopolitics and military strategy to describe a method of achieving a larger objective through a series of small, incremental actions — each carefully calibrated to avoid provoking a strong or immediate response. “They’re poking,” former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the Kyi
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Article image
WarUkraineEuropean UnionUkrainian refugeesEurope
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, September 16
Video
EU official on Europe’s preparation for war with Russia.

The Kyiv Independent’s Oleksiy Sorokin sits down with Andrius Kubilius, the European Commissioner for Defense Industry and Space, to discuss Europe’s readiness to confront Russia, including its ReArm program, and the future of European security.

Show More

Editors' Picks