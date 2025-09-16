EU to phase out temporary protection program for Ukrainians, prepares transition other residence statuses

The European Union plans to gradually phase out its temporary protection program for Ukrainians displaced by Russia's war, while preparing for their eventual return and reintegration, the European Council press service said on Sept. 16.

Since March 2022, millions of Ukrainians fleeing Russia's full-scale invasion have received temporary protection in EU countries, which granted them access to housing, healthcare, education, and the labor market without having to apply for asylum.

In a recommendation adopted by member states, the Council agreed on a framework to ensure a "sustainable return and reintegration into Ukraine, when conditions allow," as well as a coordinated transition to other residence statuses for those eligible.

"Russia's relentless, unjustified attacks on Ukraine continue. The EU's solidarity with the Ukrainian people remains steadfast," Danish Immigration Minister Kaare Dybvad Bek said in a statement. "At the same time it is common sense to prepare for the day when the situation allows for the Ukrainian people to return home to help rebuilding their country."

Under the recommendation, member states are encouraged to offer displaced Ukrainians national residence permits, for example, based on employment, training, education, or family ties, and to facilitate applications for EU law-based statuses such as highly qualified employment.

The plan also calls for support to voluntary return programs, exploratory visits to Ukraine, and reintegration assistance. Member states are urged to extend temporary protection rights, including access to housing, medical care, and schooling, to those participating in such programs.

The Council also recommended setting up "Unity Hubs," financed through EU programs, to serve as contact points for Ukrainians seeking assistance with documents, employment advice and return planning.

Temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU, first granted in March 2022 after Russia's full-scale invasion, currently runs until March 4, 2027. More than 4 million displaced Ukrainians are covered under the program.