EU ministers to meet in Lviv to discuss Ukraine's integration progress, sources say

Ukraine will host an informal meeting of top EU ministers responsible for European affairs in Lviv on Dec. 10–11 to discuss the country's progress toward joining the European Union, sources told the Kyiv Independent on Nov. 11.

The gathering aims to demonstrate political support for Ukraine's EU aspirations as Kyiv faces opposition from Hungary, which has the power to block any future steps in the accession process.

Invitations were jointly sent by the Danish Presidency of the Council of the European Union and Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration, Taras Kachka.

"The main focus of our discussions will be Ukraine's progress on its path to EU membership," the text reads. "By convening in Ukraine, we will send a clear and united political message that the future of Ukraine lies within the EU."

Kyiv applied for EU membership shortly after Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022 and received candidate status a few months later.

Despite the ongoing war, Ukraine has advanced reforms to align with EU standards.

Budapest has repeatedly opposed Ukraine's membership bid. On Aug. 30, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto claimed that Ukraine's accession "would destroy Hungarian farmers, Hungary's food security, and allow the Ukrainian mafia to enter Hungary."

Nearly all EU member states agreed in June that Ukraine is ready to open the Fundamentals cluster, the first and most crucial stage of accession talks.

Formal negotiations require unanimous consent among all 27 members.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said in May that the bloc has "a plan B and a plan C" should Hungary continue to block Ukraine's path toward membership.