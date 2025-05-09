EU has alternative plans if Hungary vetoes Ukraine's accession, Kallas says

The EU would like to secure unanimous support, but it has alternative plans if Hungary vetoes Ukraine's accession to the bloc, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on May 9.

"We have a plan B and a plan C. But our focus is plan A, the essence of which is to get everyone's support," Kallas told reporters in a visit to Lviv.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been a vocal critic of President Volodymyr Zelensky and has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin. Orban on April 22 publicly shared photos of himself marking "against" on a ballot in a national poll opposing Ukraine's accession to the EU.

"Ukraine has its own homework, and the EU also has to do its homework... we are working with the Hungarian government," Kallas said.

Hungarian officials have repeatedly threatened to undermine Ukraine's EU candidacy and EU support for Ukraine. Hungary has repeatedly blocked or delayed EU aid packages for Kyiv.

"But if that doesn't work, we're already working on a plan B, but I won't reveal it. We're still in the process," Kallas said.

European officials have denounced Hungary for aligning with Russia. European officials, including Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, have suggested stripping Hungary of its voting power within the bloc.

"The accession process, or as we call it, the reunification process, is important not only for Ukraine, but also for the European Union," Kallas said.

Hungary maintains positive relations with Russia in contrast with other EU members. On March 26, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto visited Moscow to discuss continued economic cooperation between the two countries.

"Article 7 of the Treaty on European Union provides for the possibility of withdrawing a member state's voting rights if membership endangers the security of Europe and that of the other members.... that's exactly what (Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor) Orban is doing," Tsahkna said in an interview released on April 5.