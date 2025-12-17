KI logo
Video

EU ministers on the bloc's 2-point peace plan for Ukraine

1 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
EU ministers on the bloc's 2-point peace plan for Ukraine

The Kyiv Independent’s Martin Fornusek sits down with Denmark’s European Union Affairs Minister Marie Bjerre and Sweden’s European Union Affairs Minister Jessica Rosencrantz to discuss Ukraine’s progress toward EU accession, Hungary’s continued block on opening negotiation clusters, and the impact of Ukraine’s latest major corruption scandal. They also comment on the U.S. renewed push for a peace deal, outline the EU’s leverage through frozen Russian assets, and argue that a just and lasting peace must preserve Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Video thumbnail
Interview
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, December 17
Video
EU ministers on the bloc's 2-point peace plan for Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent’s Martin Fornusek sits down with Denmark’s European Union Affairs Minister Marie Bjerre and Sweden’s European Union Affairs Minister Jessica Rosencrantz to discuss Ukraine’s progress toward EU accession, Hungary’s continued block on opening negotiation clusters, and the impact of Ukraine’s latest major corruption scandal.

Show More

Editors' Picks