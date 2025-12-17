EU ministers on the bloc's 2-point peace plan for Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent’s Martin Fornusek sits down with Denmark’s European Union Affairs Minister Marie Bjerre and Sweden’s European Union Affairs Minister Jessica Rosencrantz to discuss Ukraine’s progress toward EU accession, Hungary’s continued block on opening negotiation clusters, and the impact of Ukraine’s latest major corruption scandal. They also comment on the U.S. renewed push for a peace deal, outline the EU’s leverage through frozen Russian assets, and argue that a just and lasting peace must preserve Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.