EU leaders to hold video conference on Ukraine after Washington talks, Costa says

European Council President Antonio Costa has convened a video conference of EU leaders on Aug. 19 to discuss the outcome of high-level meetings in Washington on Ukraine, Costa wrote on X on Aug. 18.

"I have convened a video conference of the members of the European Council for tomorrow at 13:00 CEST, for a debriefing of today's meetings in Washington D.C. about Ukraine," Costa wrote.

"Together with the U.S., the EU will continue working towards a lasting peace that safeguards Ukraine's and Europe's vital security interests," Costa said.

An EU source told the Kyiv Independent that several EU leaders had expressed interest in such a debrief, particularly those not present in Washington.

European leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are set to accompany President Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington on Aug. 18 for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The summit follows Trump's Aug. 15 meeting in Alaska with Russian President Vladimir Putin, to which Zelensky was not invited. Trump said the two "made some headway" on peace, but no agreement was reached.

According to the German government, the discussions in Washington will cover the state of peace efforts, security guarantees, territorial questions, continued support for Ukraine, and maintaining sanctions pressure.

Privately, European officials fear a repeat of February, when a meeting between Trump and Zelensky in the Oval Office devolved into a heated argument over U.S. aid to Ukraine, Politico reported on Aug. 16.

The clash in February led Trump to cancel a planned U.S.-Ukraine mineral agreement and publicly accuse Zelensky of having "disrespected the United States of America in the cherished Oval Office" in a post on Truth Social.

The mineral agreement was signed a month after.