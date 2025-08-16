Editor's note: This story is being updated.

U.S. Presidend Donald Trump rated his Aug. 15 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin "a 10" out of 10 in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity later that day.

"I think the meeting was a 10 in the sense that we got along great," Trump said.

Trump and Putin met in Anchorage, Alaska for a nearly three-hour meeting that ended with no deal to end the war in Ukraine, though Trump claimed that "many points were agreed to" during the talks.

Speaking to Fox News after the summit, Trump heaped praise on the "very good meeting" and his "great relationship" with Putin, while providing few details as to the content of their discussion or possible options for Ukraine.

"I think we agree on a lot. I can tell you, the meeting was a warm meeting," he said.

Ahead of the Alaska Summit, Trump threatened to impose "severe consequences" on Russia if Putin did not agree to accept a ceasefire in Ukraine. After speaking with Putin, Trump said he didn't think sanctions were a necessary measure — despite the lack of ceasefire.

"Because of what happened today, I don't think we have to think about that now. I may have to think about it in two weeks or three weeks or something, but we don't have to think about that right now."

Trump said it is now up to Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky to end the war by striking a peace deal with Moscow.

"Gotta make a deal," he said.