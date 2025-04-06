The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Estonia, Hungary, Russia, Viktor Orban, Vladimir Putin
Edit post

Hungary is on 'Putin's team,' Estonian FM says

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn April 6, 2025 8:01 AM 2 min read
Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna speaking to the Kyiv Independent an the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn, Estonia, on Dec. 19, 2024. (Olena Zashko/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said Hungary is on "Putin's team" in an interview with German outlet Rheinische Post, published on April 5.

"To be divided, you would need two major parties. We have Hungary, a very weak country, that's on Putin's team. Not on our European team," Tsahkna said.

Hungary maintains positive relations with Russia in contrast with other EU members. On March 26, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto visited Moscow to discuss continued economic cooperation between the two countries.

Tsahkna called for the "coalition of the willing" to be established so that Hungary could not abuse its voting power in institutions that require unanimous consent.

The U.K. and France have led the coalition and have pledged to deploy a peacekeeping force in Ukraine to enforce a potential ceasefire. Talks among the willing nations are still ongoing.

Stripping Hungary of its voting power in the EU "is getting closer and closer," Tsahkna said.

"Article 7 of the Treaty on European Union provides for the possibility of withdrawing a member state's voting rights if membership endangers the security of Europe and that of the other members.... (T)hat's exactly what (Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor) Orban is doing," Tsahkna said.

Hungary has repeatedly opposed EU sanctions on Russia and has opposed EU aid for Ukraine.

Germany's incoming government, led by Friedrich Merz's conservative CDU/CSU alliance, wants the EU to adopt harsher measures to punish countries that violate the bloc's core principles.

Inside Ukraine’s desperate race to train more soldiers
New recruit Vitalii Yalovyi knew one thing after completing the Ukrainian military’s boot camp: He was not prepared for war. The 37-year-old felt physically unfit, forcing him to miss some courses during the month-long training. His leg was still hurting from long daily walks at a training center i…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Most popular

News Feed

5:24 AM  (Updated: )

3 injured, fires in Kyiv amid massive Russian missile attack.

A round of explosions occurred in Kyiv around 5:00 a.m. local time on April 6, according to a Kyiv Independent journalist on the ground. Three have been injured, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on April 6.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.