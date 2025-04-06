Hungary is on 'Putin's team,' Estonian FM says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said Hungary is on "Putin's team" in an interview with German outlet Rheinische Post, published on April 5.

"To be divided, you would need two major parties. We have Hungary, a very weak country, that's on Putin's team. Not on our European team," Tsahkna said.

Hungary maintains positive relations with Russia in contrast with other EU members. On March 26, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto visited Moscow to discuss continued economic cooperation between the two countries.

Tsahkna called for the "coalition of the willing" to be established so that Hungary could not abuse its voting power in institutions that require unanimous consent.

The U.K. and France have led the coalition and have pledged to deploy a peacekeeping force in Ukraine to enforce a potential ceasefire. Talks among the willing nations are still ongoing.

Stripping Hungary of its voting power in the EU "is getting closer and closer," Tsahkna said.

"Article 7 of the Treaty on European Union provides for the possibility of withdrawing a member state's voting rights if membership endangers the security of Europe and that of the other members.... (T)hat's exactly what (Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor) Orban is doing," Tsahkna said.

Hungary has repeatedly opposed EU sanctions on Russia and has opposed EU aid for Ukraine.

Germany's incoming government, led by Friedrich Merz's conservative CDU/CSU alliance, wants the EU to adopt harsher measures to punish countries that violate the bloc's core principles.