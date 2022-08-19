EU Foreign Ministers may discuss Russian tourist visa ban by end of August

This audio is created with AI assistance

Anitta Hipper, Spokesperson of the European Commission for Home Affairs, Migration and Internal security said that the end of August meeting of the EU Foreign Ministers will be informal but will likely include a discussion on the Russian tourist visa ban. Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson will visit Finland and Latvia in early September to “further discuss with the authorities and understand challenges on the ground” for the two member states that supported the visa ban.