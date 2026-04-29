EU Culture Commissioner to boycott Venice Biennale over Russia presence

The EU's culture commissioner, Glenn Micallef, told members of the European Parliament that he will not attend the May 9 opening of the Venice Biennale due to its decision to invite Russian participation, in a speech on April 29.

It is not the first time the commissioner has criticized the Biennale. In March, Micallef co-signed a condemnation of the organizers for inviting Russia, after which the European Commission began a process to suspend a grant of two million euros.

"I would have very much liked to attend, to celebrate Europe Day there with the Italian cultural sector, which I deeply love and admire. However, as long as Russia and the Russian authorities continue to be invited, while Ukrainian people continue to be targeted, and attacked on a daily basis, I cannot be present," Micallef told MEPs.

The remarks featured as part of a discussion initiated by the European Parliament on the 'danger of normalizing relations with Russia, including its participation in major cultural and sports events.' Other organizations, such as the Olympic and Paralympic committees and FIFA, were likewise criticized for moves towards normalization with Moscow.

The Venice Biennale has attracted particularly widespread criticism because Russia's war has been calamitous for Ukrainian culture and heritage. A letter signed by 22 countries, which called on the Biennale to stop Russia's participation, described Moscow's attacks on Ukrainian cultural sites as "systematic," and warned that "granting Russia a prestigious international cultural platform sends a deeply troubling signal."

The Russian presence at the Biennale has also been flagged for concerns about ties between its organizers and the country's military-industrial complex. Ukraine sanctioned five people involved in the Russian pavilion for their ties to some of the largest companies fueling Moscow's war machine.

The EU's process for terminating its funding of the Biennale will take a little longer. The Foundation that organizes the event has until mid-May to respond to the European Commission's letter.

A Commission spokesperson said on April 23 that if the response is not satisfactory, the grant can be terminated, and that none of the money has been disbursed so far.